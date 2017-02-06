Women fight back with #DressLikeAWoman

#DressLikeAWoman: A report was published [where] earlier this week that cited a source who worked on Trump’s campaign as saying: “Trump likes the women who work for him ‘to dress like women’.” The report as a whole generated strong reactions from the media and the online public, but this sentence in particular made many question: What does it mean to “dress like a woman”? Women – and men – on various social media platforms took it upon themselves to share pictures of women living their everyday lives. It led to another related trend from women working in the STEM fiels - #ActualLivingScientist, where they shared pictures from their workplace.