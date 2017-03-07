Why hashtag #DearSister is trending

@AshKaneSkittles: “...feels women shouldn’t pursue careers and stay at home but only wants female doctor to check his wife #DearSister.” @Afgeezy97: “#DearSister Islam stopped you from being buried alive but now I’ll allow my patriarchy, culture & superiority complexes to bury your dreams.” @eemanabbasi: “The #DearSister tweets prove how men misinterpret any ideology or faith to control the lives of women. Ego, not religion, is the problem.” @hijabispeaks: “#DearSister - Do you really want to pursue that career? Do you know how long it will take? When will you have kids and care for them?” @Q8i_Outsider: “#DearSister I respect you because you cover your hair. #DearBrother I don’t want your respect based on a cloth.” @RashaAlAqeedi: “#DearSister, ‘when you walk into class, don’t say good morning. It comes off as flirting. Assalumu Alaikum is more appropriate’ - 2002.”