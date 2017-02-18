Why are Muslims suffering?

The increasing displacement of Muslim populations worldwide has reached a historic level. It calls for serious and objective reflections and investigations on analysing the fundamental causes that drive this phenomena, primarily on academic levels so that the study may provide specific insights into the roots without the cultural, religious or political biases. Starting from the centuries-old Palestinian nationhood issues. Through several Middle Eastern conflicts that exist today to the internal tribal conflicts in Pakistan and the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, we need to understand what is going on.