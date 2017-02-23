When parents need a break

As a parent, our jobs are very difficult. On one hand, we need to keep an eye on their strengths and their level of enjoyment in life and how they perceive it. It requires regular catch up and observation and may not help with constant supervision. On the other hand, we also need to focus on their stressors, pressure from education and ability to cope with the situation emotionally. This requires a good balance of management of schedule and an active observation of children’s development, education and emotional wellbeing. If this is not managed well it might have an impact on their ability to cope with pressure. I have clients who are currently going through stress, anxiety and burn out from their profession and work commitments leading to a range of mental health issues due to lack of coping mechanisms and distraction strategies. There is a definite mismatch of work-life balance here. Needless to say, it affects the quality of life of such a parent and their family.

From Dr Shankar Srinivas Kuchibatla Medical Director and Consultant Psychiatrist working in Dubai Kicker: Freedom Headline: Not having time is not a good enough excuse I always have time for myself. I am into cycling and always find time to go out and refresh myself. I want to spend time in a secluded place to relax. I also gave my children that freedom – my daughter is 26 years old now and my son is 12. I did not give instructions on everything, they had a free hand to explore their surroundings when they were growing up. Even when they might be doing something that I might not completely agree with, I have to accept it in order for them to learn something in life. My parents were not too strict with us, yet we ended up becoming disciplined eventually. When children are growing up, even when you tell them to do something when they are at home, they say yes. But when they are outside, they are not in your control. And it helps now when I see that my daughter realises what is good and what isn’t. She is imitating our way of living. She also started to find time for herself, to be relaxed and happy. This is what I do, and I think parents should always reward themselves with free time. It is not always about working hard, don’t forget yourself. Some parents might say they don’t have enough time, but that is not a good excuse. If you constantly tell them to do something and they prefer to do things another way, they wouldn’t come to you for advice. They would be too afraid to approach you. When you give them the space, you will suddenly realise that they are also spending their lives the way you spent yours. Eventually, you will be the example; you are the parent. It is not other people who affect your children as much, 90 per cent of influence will be you after all. When they are growing up, sure they have problems with social life but, eventually, when they grow up they will live up to the example you set. From Mr Noel Malicdem Design architect and father of two living in Dubai — Compiled by Huda Tabrez/Community Web Editor Gulf News asked: As a parent, are you able to have alone time? Yes 31% No 69% More from Your View Giving a boom to online business

Let’s change with the change

What not to expect when you are expecting

Bold move as cricket finals come to Pakistan









