What happened #LastNightInSweden?

US President Donald Trump used his platform at the Florida rally last night to shed light on a terrible terror attack to hit Sweden on Friday. The only problem is that no such attack ever took place. “We’ve got to keep our country safe,” Trump said at a campaign-style rally on Saturday in Melbourne. “You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happened last night in Sweden — Sweden, who would believe this?” It was not entirely clear which incident he was referring to and set off people discussing on social media channels. Trump later clarified in a tweet: “My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on Fox News concerning immigrants and Sweden.”

#LastNightInSweden - The hashtag started trending on most social media channels. Dina Mammo Kenna: “Somebody needs to cut the damn cable cord and wifi from the White House!” Les Pilgrim: “This is the trouble with Trump, bending and twisting and not clearly stating the facts. Then he talks about the Media. Sometimes I wonder if his language could not be termed incitement, which even a President like him should know is criminal.” Kerry Myers Cecil: “Pretty obvious to me he didn’t mean an incident occurred. Only two words... “Last night”. Remove those two words and the whole thing jives. But snark runs on the family I guess. ‘You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden — Sweden — who would believe this? Sweden, they took in large numbers, they are having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening Brussels, you look at what’s happening all over the world,’ he said.” Amit Chatterjee: “Response to Trump’s bizarre (but probably quite well planned by Bannon) statement about a non-existent terror attack in Sweden.” Sharone Ketterman: “Remember he knows things the rest of the world doesn’t.” Harry Delgado: “So now Trump says, the sky is falling, and then it’s up to us to decipher what his lies implicate? trying to make the man’s lies truthful doesn’t change the facts, thanks White America.” Peter Bella: “Full access to the finest intelligence community in the world. Watches Fox News to learn about global terrorism updates.” Bob Bingham: “Trumps false terrorist attack in Sweden. Deaths by guns in Sweden is 1.47 per 100,000 people while in the USA it is 10.60. Instead of stirring up racial hatred Trump should sort out the USA’s domestic problems.” Isabel Larsen: “The major news agencies aren’t in the habit of knowingly deceiving the public. If they did... they’d no longer exist. His lies are more unbelievable each time he tells them and he’s got too many fights going on with too many agencies at once. The grown ups are starting to chide the child.” Mike Jones Lander: “Imagine Churchill relying on a news report rather than confirming with his advisers! Is there no end to his ignorance? Fox News his ally and main adviser?” Rosa Lee Harden: “I just landed back in the states after a week away. What the hell happened in Sweden?” Larry Aldrich: “Trump happened. Nothing more.” Shortly afterward Trump got a definitive response from Sweden — literally. One of Sweden’s official verified Twitter accounts is controlled by a different Swede, nominated each week. Emma, a school librarian is running the account this week. @sweden: “No. Nothing has happened here in Sweden. There has not ben any terrorist attacks here. At all. The main news right now is about Melfest (a music festival).” @DeCample: “Each week, a different @sweden citizen controls the nation’s Twitter. A librarian on sick leave is impressively handling #swedenincident.” Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt’s answer was blunt: @carlbildt: “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound.” @Cynthia__Reed: “Perhaps @POTUS missed this #SwedenIncident. Volunteers took an immigrant group out to learn to ice skate--and practice their #Swedish. #SVT” @Grapeykins: “Literally the biggest incident of Sweden last night was a horse called Biscuit being rescued from a well.” @jk_rowling: “#MakeBiscuitDryAgain” @Babybadness_ : “Sweden stood with us during #BowlingGreen. Today we stand with Sweden #SwedenIncident #MakeBiscuitdryagain” @Garnet1485: “My heart goes out to all those in the #swedenattack. To all those, especially #biscuit, stay dry! #NeverForget, #MakeBiscuitDryAgain, #altfacts” More from Your View The equation is off: scientists

