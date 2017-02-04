We need to put more effort into people

One of the problems these days is that in friendships or any relation, when there is some problem or a little argument that happens, instead of fixing it, the solution most people have is to replace the person. Like there is no other way to solve this and all we need is to find a new one. But, did we ever ask ourselves if we spoke to that person? Did we reach out? Did we evaluate our attitude towards that person? We need to have this scale, we need to see our fault and our own mistakes. Maybe that person did something wrong, but did you ask yourself why they are acting in such a way? We need to take time to understand why and how before simply discarding the people in our lives.