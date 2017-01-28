We embrace these bulls!

Young students and civilians were not ready to lose their identity, so they plunged into action. The demonstrations that happened in Tamil Nadu is a voluntary protest without any political head. People outside the state and so-called animal welfare activists say that the demonstration is a melodramatic protest and call the people barbaric. The protest is from the heart not to lose their identity and it unites everyone from rural to urban. Tamil Nadu people from around the world have shown their support. It is very clear that nobody wants to lose their tradition and identity.