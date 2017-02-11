We don’t understand true love

Normally, we enter into a relationship under the so-called framework of our comfort and profitability, and to confirm this, we say ‘I love you’. There are emotional, financial, psychological, physical or social needs. And this so-called love has become a sort of mantra. Of course, there would be some experience of love in a relationship, but that would be with certain limitations and is bound to fall apart, since these are relationships of convenience, expectations and conditions. The moment you have conditional love, it doesn’t amount to true love. Love cannot be between two human beings only. One cannot say ‘I have to fall in love’. It happens and when it does, it comes from within. If you can look at everything lovingly, the whole world becomes beautiful in your experience. You realise love is not something that you do, love is the way you are.