US Senate at the heart of controversy

US Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote on Tuesday to confirm Betsy DeVos as the next education secretary. The Senate was evenly divided over the controversial pick. DeVos’ poor performance in her confirmation hearing marked by her suggestion that a school in Wyoming might want to have guns on premises to protect against grizzly bears, contributed to anger among public school supporters. Critics pointed to DeVos’s lack of experience with public schools and her bankrolling of efforts like school vouchers that could take money from public institutions.