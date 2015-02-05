Twitterati stand with Sally Yates

@MelifLewis: “#SallyYates #Trump #MAGA SallyYates is the kind of person who makes America great. She’s a hero in this sad crisis created by the ManChild.” @ApoyoYasuni: “#ThankYouSally for your courage in standing up to defend the US Constitution. Trump’s #MuslimBan is unconstitutional.” @BreeMartino: “#ThankYouSally for being true to your country and your heart. You will be in the history as one of the few in power standing up #NoBanNoWall”