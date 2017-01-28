‘Trump pain’ – an avoidable term by US media

Of course, journalists can write whatever they want, but should they not also care about the need for ethical, honest and fair journalistic practices? A journalist should remain neutral and not have pre-conceived views. A major section of the US media carried out a vigorous campaign during the presidential election to ensure that Trump would be defeated. They also released several pre-poll opinion surveys prominently indicating that Trump would be decisively defeated. Abusive slogans were coined against Trump to create a sense of hatred amongst the people. All this did not work.