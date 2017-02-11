Thinking beyond flowers and candies

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, red seems to be ruling the roost. From little plushy hearts to teddy bears, red roses to gourmet chocolates and candle-lit dinners, we can see Valentine’s Day advertisements everywhere. Love it or hate it, one cannot ignore the phenomenon. Why doesn’t it seem like a Valentine’s Day unless you get a box of chocolates, flowers or jewellery? Are gifts necessary, if love is genuine? I might sound unromantic, but there is more to love than consumerism. Surprises and presents are sweet and nice, but that’s only one of the ways to express love and it doesn’t have to be expensive to be meaningful. Thanks to the increasing trend of gift exchange and social pressure, there is monetary and emotional baggage attached to it.