The message we give our children

My grade three daughter was asked to write down four beautiful gifts that God has given her and the answer was interesting. To my surprise, the first answer was a mobile phone, the second was food, then water and, the last one she said, was school. I asked her why the phone? Her answer was so she can call her parents whenever she felt she wanted to speak to them. Obviously, she misses us when she returns from school, as that is the time when she has a lot of news to share with all excitement. I don’t blame my child. People all around her are carrying a mobile, whether it’s her own parents, teachers or bus driver. It forms an inseparable part of our lives. So much so that most of us cannot live without a mobile, whether it is for our professional or personal use.