The global mindset needs to change

It is a paradox that while coal has been accused of causing more damage to the environment for its polluting capabilities, it is the modern day fossil fuel that has replaced it with the promise of being less polluting. Now it has become a major concern with many a times larger implications, because of its wider usage than any other energy source available on Earth today. Fossil fuel per se is not the issue, it is the aggressive and uncontrolled consumerism that is to be addressed.