The art of give a compliment

During a children’s party, along with many other games, I organised my favourite party game called the complimenting game. The game is about complimenting a person named in a chit. Every child’s name was called, starting from the youngest to the oldest. I love this game because it brings a genuine smile on faces. It makes people internally happy while complimenting others. But complimenting not only benefits the person being complimented, but also the one who is complimenting. It also has enormous physiological, emotional and mental benefits.