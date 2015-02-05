Return of the unbreakable phone

@beaucurtis: “I wonder how much #Nokia3310 release hype will overshadow the other two models they launched rather than help them.” @CanalsideRadio: “Well at least it is actually 90% phone and not 90% computer and check out that battery life!” @Baujii: “ Will Nokia 3310 bring back the Patli Pin Wala Charger? #Nokia3310 @TheSwissPirate: “Those who rejoice in the rebirth of the #Nokia3310, be sure to update your drivers with the diskette that came with.” @Beefylol: “Gonna get one of them #Nokia3310 phones. Has Bluetooth for the van. Just all retro. Hope it takes off at my lads school. Save a fortune.” @TayXiaohan: “Despite the buzz going on around the return of #Nokia3310, I wonder whether the excitement is from its old users.”