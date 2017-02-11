Quebec massacre was no surprise

The right-wing media employs Muslim writers who vilify and dehumanise their own people in an attempt to attain name and fame. Everyone deserves respect, Muslims included. They are not a feast on the menu that everyone must enjoy. Muslims should stand up with dignity and not take the abuse, vilification and dehumanisation against them. We are human beings who work hard to support our families, pay taxes and contribute to the wellbeing of the society. We did not come to places like Canada, with a hidden agenda to take over the land and impose our own will on others. We have come to make ends meet, raise our families in peace and build our country together. We hold no grudges against any other human beings.