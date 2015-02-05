Photographing the arrival of winter

While early morning fog disrupted flight schedules in Dubai, readers saw a picture opportunity in the dense fog rolling over skyscrapers. Others sent in photographs from their excursions to the beach, mountains and sand dunes across the country and beyond.

The photography competition was opened up to our Facebook readers, and they selected the top five winners, by liking the picture that they found best captured the theme. Here, we present the top five winners. Editor’s note: If you would like to participate, log on to Gulf News’ Facebook page and send in your submission for February’s Facebook Reader Picture Competition. FIRST PLACE Arfath Panissery took this photograph of birds flying into a red sunset at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. Facebook reader Ali Bainsbridge commented on the image: “Fantastic picture.” Another reader, Bint E Shehwar, wrote: “Nature shows the Creator’s beautiful work. Thank you for clicking!” Panissery’s picture won the competition, with 1,042 votes on Facebook. SECOND PLACE Avinash John’s photograph is from Dubai Marina. He said: “I live in Abu Dhabi, but woke up at 3.30am to drive down to Dubai for this photograph. I felt the drive was dangerous, because there was dense fog on the roads. But I’ve been waiting for a long time to click a picture of a moment like this.” His picture garnered 893 likes on Facebook and landed him in second place. THIRD PLACE Atop Jebel Harim, which translates to ‘the mountain of women’, Ansari M. Joshi captured this photograph. He said: “I took this picture during a trip to the mountains in Musandam, Oman. The fog abruptly filled the Hajar mountain range and the setting sun made the view surreal. I thought I should take a picture before the fog lifted, and it’s a picture I treasure from the visit.” His picture received 725 likes on Facebook. FOURTH PLACE Wazeem Othman said he captured a photographer who was on a “frame hunt”, in the desert off Hameem, Abu Dhabi. His photograph garnered 642 likes on Facebook. FIFTH PLACE From Dubai Creek Harbour, Jithesh Sundar captured this image. He said: “This is Dubai in all its glory – I wanted to capture the sunset behind the city’s skyscrapers.” His picture received 625 votes on Facebook. More from Your View Dubai celebrates Car Free Day

