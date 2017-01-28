Pen and paper is better than digital

Over the years, just as snail mail has given way to email, traditional note making on paper is now being forsaken by the current generation to take notes in a lecture or a meeting on their various devices. While my pen or pencil runs over my notebook during lectures, the rhythm of the clicks of keys on a keyboard dominate the rustling of sheets. Shorthand is now nearly non-existent, as fast-fingered typists make their way to the posts of secretaries in a lot of places. While typing notes has definitely got its advantages of superior legibility, automated spellchecks, easy classification of files into folders and sub-folders and the availability of system generated dates and times, I believe traditional methods do have a lot of pros over the digital way and perhaps it’s even better than digital methods.