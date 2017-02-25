New policies around the world threaten peace

America is a mature world power, which does not need any such type of nationalistic isolation. America is great when it opened its doors for all citizens of the world. Trump will take the world into a clash of civilisations, which will ultimately end in another war. OBOR will take the world into record break of inhuman practices, because of China’s own record of inhuman practices. The influence of Trump will soon be exposed due to his hasty plans. His first 100 days are crucial for the world, because in only seven days, he issued orders against Mexico and immigrants from seven Muslim countries.