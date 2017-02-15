  • February 18, 2017
Mars on my mind

UAE announced an ambitious plan to build a human colony on Mars by 2117, India’s space organisation released pictures of Mars sent from its Mangalyaan Mars orbiter and NASA made announcements related to its 2020 mission to the planet.

Compiled by Huda TabrezCommunity Web Editor
15:41 February 15, 2017

UAE announced an ambitious plan on Tuesday, February 14, to build a human colony on Mars by 2117. In other aeronautics news, Indian Space Research Organisation, @ISRO, released pictures of Mars sent from its Mangalyaan Mars orbiter and the US’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration, @Nasa, made announcements related to its 2020 mission to the planet. At the end of it all, people couldn’t talk about anything but Mars.

@HHShkMohd: “We aspire to great things, so my brother Mohammed bin Zayed and I today decided the UAE will join the global effort to send humans to Mars.”

@planetspaceuwo: “The Emirates Mars Mission (UAE) is on track for 2020 launch ! Happy Valentine’s day Mars ! Can’t wait for 2020 #ES2232”

@abhinawatstyagi: “@HHShkMohd you can propose to tie with ISRO. Working in collaboration with India can lead to new research on Mars Mission.”

@HeikoBorchert: “The #UAE sets sail for life on #Mars with #Mars2117. Entering #space will produce #spinoffs that fit into the #UAE’s strategic ambition”

In the meantime, the Indian Space Research Organisation, @ISRO, launched a rocket with a record 104 satellites.

@Sailor7k7: “Many, many congratulations to the @isro team for their successful historic launch of #PSLV, first mars mission & now world record launch!”

@Avatans: “After the cheapest successful Mars mission, India launches a record 104 satellites in a single mission. #Respect.”

@projectbuilds: “India Launched Its Mars Mission At Cut-rate Costs”

@KaruneshVerma: “Mars mission was waste of money they said … The money can be used somewhere else they said …”

@MarciRaab: “Venus! Here We Come: ISRO Is Planning Mission To Venus, 2nd Mars Mission By 2021-22”

@shki8930: “@narendramodi @isro this is a great leap creating history!! I hope we set astronaut to the mars mission”

@shihorkarrohit: “#ISRO You made India proud once again. For me this is bigger than mars mission because we are carrying 90+ US satellites this time. Nasa can’t?”

@kiranychandra: “Congratulations #ISRO Government should at least now increase its spend on Indigenous research and not on statues!”

@gurudath29 : “US media mocked us when we reached Mars on maiden mission. Now we launched 104 satellites, 96 of which were from the US. ISRO scientists= legends. #WorldRecord”

@hankypanty: “We’ve seen enough sports inspiration films. Would love to see one on #ISRO. Inspire young scientists. Hard to find better role models.”

@UjjwalGorai1: “Hope a day will come where @ISRO will send 104 corrupted politicians to Mars, one way ticket.”

US’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration, @Nasa, also had an announcement to make.

@NASA_SLS: “Three locations on the Red Planet have been recommended as potential landing sites for @NASA’s next Mars rover.”

@tbrockman9: “NASA’s new rover for our Mars mission. I hope I live long enough to see a manned mission to Mars.”

