Mars on my mind

UAE announced an ambitious plan on Tuesday, February 14, to build a human colony on Mars by 2117. In other aeronautics news, Indian Space Research Organisation, @ISRO, released pictures of Mars sent from its Mangalyaan Mars orbiter and the US’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration, @Nasa, made announcements related to its 2020 mission to the planet. At the end of it all, people couldn’t talk about anything but Mars.

@HHShkMohd: “We aspire to great things, so my brother Mohammed bin Zayed and I today decided the UAE will join the global effort to send humans to Mars.” @planetspaceuwo: “The Emirates Mars Mission (UAE) is on track for 2020 launch ! Happy Valentine’s day Mars ! Can’t wait for 2020 #ES2232” @abhinawatstyagi: “@HHShkMohd you can propose to tie with ISRO. Working in collaboration with India can lead to new research on Mars Mission.” @HeikoBorchert: “The #UAE sets sail for life on #Mars with #Mars2117. Entering #space will produce #spinoffs that fit into the #UAE’s strategic ambition” In the meantime, the Indian Space Research Organisation, @ISRO, launched a rocket with a record 104 satellites. @Sailor7k7: “Many, many congratulations to the @isro team for their successful historic launch of #PSLV, first mars mission & now world record launch!” @Avatans: “After the cheapest successful Mars mission, India launches a record 104 satellites in a single mission. #Respect.” @projectbuilds: “India Launched Its Mars Mission At Cut-rate Costs” @KaruneshVerma: “Mars mission was waste of money they said … The money can be used somewhere else they said …” @MarciRaab: “Venus! Here We Come: ISRO Is Planning Mission To Venus, 2nd Mars Mission By 2021-22” @shki8930: “@narendramodi @isro this is a great leap creating history!! I hope we set astronaut to the mars mission” @shihorkarrohit: “#ISRO You made India proud once again. For me this is bigger than mars mission because we are carrying 90+ US satellites this time. Nasa can’t?” @kiranychandra: “Congratulations #ISRO Government should at least now increase its spend on Indigenous research and not on statues!” @gurudath29 : “US media mocked us when we reached Mars on maiden mission. Now we launched 104 satellites, 96 of which were from the US. ISRO scientists= legends. #WorldRecord” @hankypanty: “We’ve seen enough sports inspiration films. Would love to see one on #ISRO. Inspire young scientists. Hard to find better role models.” @UjjwalGorai1: “Hope a day will come where @ISRO will send 104 corrupted politicians to Mars, one way ticket.” US’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration, @Nasa, also had an announcement to make. @NASA_SLS: “Three locations on the Red Planet have been recommended as potential landing sites for @NASA’s next Mars rover.” @tbrockman9: “NASA’s new rover for our Mars mission. I hope I live long enough to see a manned mission to Mars.” More from Your View In the middle of the action

People mock Melania Trump’s new hashtag

Are we living in the post-digital era?

Social media can’t stop talking about Mars









