Living in a virtual world

We’ve mastered the skill of masking our emotions to such an extent that the world will fail to recognise us for who we really are. If we ever try to become our true selves, we are so used to wearing our mask that we often forget what it feels like to live a normal human life. These days, the most important thing for a ‘regular’ person, is their status and how they are perceived. You can take it in two different senses. One is our social media reputation. This remains to be our biggest concern for many. We are so driven by this fantasy that we often forget what humans are meant to do. Status, in its other form, revolves around money. We crave luxury. We always want to have that screaming-rich look. We humans of today are ready to selflessly sacrifice anything to attain the perfect status.