Life of a stutterer

Amber Mattox Pickett: “This is so hard. I have a horrible stutter. I’m a single mom and it takes everything I have to get through each day. I hate that I stutter. I have been a data transcriber for 17 years and my job is outsourcing. The only jobs available they will offer is in a call center. How am I going to do that? I had some arrogant jerk today point out - I must be up to no good because I was stuttering. He broadcasted it to everyone nearby. I ignore it but it eats me inside. People just don’t understand and laugh and write me off as being stupid or don’t know the answer. I can’t afford speech therapy nor have the time for it. I just hate it.”