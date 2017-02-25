Let’s change with the change

The sole purpose of the CCE was to keep our students calm and comfortable in their studies through Formative and Summative Assessments. However, there were lots of flaws in the execution of the same. Further, the semester system in the year for grades nine and 10 made the load for the final examinations less and many students found it difficult in grades 11 and 12, as they were not ready with the proper study habits to take up the load in these grades. In that view, the board has brought a welcome change to make our students ready to take up their studies in higher grades with the appropriate attitude.