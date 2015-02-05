Increase in hate crimes in US

Kamal PremPrakash: “One more Indian life is claimed in a hate related crime in US just days after the killing of an engineer. I may not be the most sensitive type of person still I can feel and relate to both incidents. It may happen to any person who is not among his own people and due to many prejudices prevalent in society these type of people are treated as second class citizen in their chosen place of work. They were killed for no faults in their part. They just happened to be that second class citizen away from their home... Being Indians we know we are second to none (given the equal opportunity), then why we too have that second class citizen concept? Can’t we be the change we want to see in America? Let us start with stopping racial and cultural jokes. In time these jokes belittle a person’s individual dignity and fed by our prejudice we tend to see them as a race, religion and colour and not as an individual with distinct personality with same human traits. Let us hope for a time when we won’t make fun of a Tamilian’ skin colour, a Gurkha’s nose, a Bihari’s dialect, a Punjabi’s intelligence or a Bengali’s valour, at the same time appreciate their special contribution for the country.”