Imagine a day without women

Have women had enough? Women’s Day is typically marked with solidarity walks and messages of empowerment and equality. However, on March 8 this year, many people seem to be going beyond celebrating the role of women to asserting their equal position. The US saw a revival of the Women’s March, with #DayWithoutAWoman and many other countries highlighted the gender disparity at home and in the workplace.

A strike and march across the US was promoted using #DayWithoutAWoman and #IStrikeFor @astroehlein: "The Statue of Liberty has gone dark for #DayWithoutAWoman on #WomensDay" @KeikoZoll: "On a #DayWithoutAWoman #IStrikeFor the end of limits to women's access to healthcare written by men w/no medical backgrounds #ShePersisted" @EgSophie: "I am CLOSED today, 3/8, for #DayWithoutAWoman. #IStrikeFor the women whose work is devalued and under-appreciated. I see you. I love you." @Briizzy3: "#Istrikefor equal pay for equal work, planned parenthood, my daughter who will break glass ceilings." @DavidYankovich: "It may be midnight in America, but dawn is coming. Today is a #daywithoutawoman, but nevertheless- she persisted." @tabithastb: "A #daywithoutawoman is a day without her. #ladyliberty" @DisabilityPower: "Lights are out at the #StatueOfLiberty. A somber and surreal moment as we head into a #DayWithoutAWoman. @womensmarch #RESIST #WhyIMarch" @EquitableEd: "Let's ensure women everywhere in the world have this. Celebrate, change and challenge. #IWD17 #BeBoldForChange @WomenEd #WomenEd" @janet_rice: "Fabulous crowd at #IWD17 Melbourne rally. A woman's place is everywhere!" @BeccaJJohansson: "Behind every successful woman is a tribe of women who have her back. Be the #tribe #BeBoldForChange #InternationalWomensDay #ShePersisted" @Mark_Weinberger: "People remember what you do far more than what you say. #BeBoldForChange this International @WomensDay. @EY_WFF" @EADHistory: "Remember when @SenWarren was silenced for "impugning" Jeff Sessions's character, the guy who lied under oath? #ShePersisted #FireSessions" @ajkashy: "And so we carry on! Against all odds. With hope. That one day there will be true and meaningful equality. Happy Women's day! #womensday @im_rayankhan: "A feminist is anyone who recognises the equality and full humanity of women and men. #prcWF #BeBoldForChange" @AnnMbiruru: "@womensday bold to point out subtle bias in the work place because its consequences are not subtle" @Joqqi: "@AnnMbiruru @womensday @gatuheirwe1 @WaturiWaMatu subtle bias can have huge ramifications - that you can't see doesn't mean it doesn't exist" @EllysePerryFC: "'No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.' – Jinnah #BeBoldForChange #IWD #IWD2017 #WomensDay" @Danger6_1ID: "Today is #womensday May we be #inspired by their #strength and #celebrate their accomplishments and impact around the world. #BeBoldForChange" @THM_Off: "Dear Mom, you will always and forever be the first woman I have ever loved this much.ߘ? Happy #Womensday #BeBoldForChange #womensday2017" @PriyaBlue_V1: "Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother #womensday" @UN: "On #WomensDay & every day women do care about a fair share of the load. @UN_Women" — Compiled by Huda Tabrez/Community Web Editor

