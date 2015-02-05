Hashtag #Budget2017 trends

Vijendra DT: “The total expenditure of budget 2017-18 has been placed at Rs 21.47 lakh crore #Budget2017” Ashish Ramesh Bhave: “#Budget2017 is proposed a good allocation on Infrastructural development - roads and railways.” Amit Sinha: “Waiting for the moment when the whole India will turn into economists and elaborate the implications of #Budget2017 even before the think tanks and economists will speak.” Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary: “#Budget2017 Bringing in high speed broadband to rural areas and panchayat is a good move and will boost access to digital services at low tariffs.” Raju Diwakar: “Waiting for #Budget2017 for better India.” Manoj Savarimuthuraj: “Income tax for smaller companies with turnover up to Rupees 50 crore reduced to 25 per cent #Budget2017”