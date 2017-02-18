Giving is the key to life’s success

I got plenty of opportunities to take part in many events such as donating food items, medicine, school books, story books, toys and clothes. I had so many story books that I had finished reading, so I thought of sharing it with those in need. As my books were in good condition, I gave nearly 35 books to Al Mankhool Public Library in Dubai. Along with story books, I donated magazines, novels and guides to Ajman’s Human Appeal International. I donated nearly 75 books. Many people can share the knowledge. For years we store books in one corner that are never to be used again. Instead we can donate some of those books to the needy.