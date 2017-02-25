Giving a boom to online business

According to study and research website, internetlivestats.com, 1,278,752 out of 1,396,829 Bahraini residents have internet access, which means 91.5 per cent of the total population is using internet. But, the online business portals and services still lack the ease of business dealing or shopping. There is need of much improvement with comprehensive and reliable online business activity. Some important points that we have to keep in mind are that people have yet to accept online business as a resourceful way to deal. Also, there is a need to introduce more efficiency and new ideas while doing online business in order to attract people who can feel satisfied while buying online. Lastly, ease of payment and customer service are factors that need to be satisfied in order for a long term growth in the industry.