Focus: Sports involving animals

Sadly, people of several countries take part in such activities every year. Running of the Bulls in Spain is one such popular activity. Hundreds of people are injured every year and another dozen die, not to mention, the ruthless treatment of the bulls. Jallikattu is another such event from India, which involves taming the bulls that are specially bred for the event. The common public is led into believing that this is good for preserving their culture. Moreover, some also assert that this is an important step to protecting the local, indigenous breeds of the bulls. But aren’t there other avenues to protect local breeds? The people who are so concerned about them can approach non-profit organisations or even urge the government to enact laws in order to protect them. As time changes, the society also has to change itself. It can’t coexist in a world so dynamic that changes every second if it doesn’t want to give up on its age-old social evils. Sports that involve cruelty towards animals have to be banned. The animals have their own lives and we have no right to abuse them. Using them in sports and entertainment is an abuse of our position of responsibility.