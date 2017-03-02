Focus: Job satisfaction – zero

Finally, it’s easy to think of your job as taking over everything, especially if you don’t like it, but there is more to life! If you’re work life isn’t exactly how you want it to be at the moment, then it’s important to make sure that you are making the most of your free time. Don’t just get home and flop on the sofa in front of the television every night – make sure you have things in the diary to look forward to. A holiday to plan, a group to be part of, volunteering, learning something new and completely the opposite to your job, spending quality time with family and friends – all of these things enhance your life, so make sure your out of work time is as enjoyable and fruitful as you can make it.