Encouraging residents to go green

Through the initiative, the Dubai Municipality encourages residents to try different modes of public transport to get to work for a day, in an attempt to reduce pollution and carbon emissions. I could feel the enthusiasm of the people as they contributed and did their part in accomplishing the objective of Dubai Car Free Day at a huge exhibition area, set up at the Union Metro Park. The exhibition was held to mark the initiative, presenting alternative ideas that were environmentally friendly, such as vehicles that run on alternative fuel sources of energy. As a student, I found the exhibition to be extremely innovative and full of creative ideas. Every stall had its own way of tackling the problem of carbon emissions that are brought out because of cars that we can’t live without.