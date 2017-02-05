Dubai celebrates Car Free Day

Diganta Goswami: “Over 140 tonnes of sludge (mixture of oil, water, ocean material) was removed during the ongoing clean up operation in the past seven days after collission of two vessels...” Mahendran Malairajan: “Who suppose to clean the massive oil spill along Chennai’s Marina shoreline? Government in an efficient way or public without any safety measures?” Murali Krishnan: “Request to students and youth participating in oil spill cleanup in Chennai. Please leave and do not ask anymore people to participate, this job is for the experts and government should do it. It is dangerous to your immediate and future health as well as our future governance, governments already think that people should pay every imaginable kind of tax and take care of themselves without expecting government. Go and fight in front of pollution control board, secretariat, and Sastri Bhavan.”