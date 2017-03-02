  • March 4, 2017
    Last updated 9 minutes ago

your view

Dress up and read

Social media users celebrated books, writers and illustrators on Thursday to mark the World Book Day

Compiled by Huda TabrezCommunity Web Editor
18:02 March 2, 2017

World Book Day – Bring out your books, and throw in a costume, because you’re not just going to read, you’re going to celebrate reading! March 2 is designated by Unesco as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, and is marked in over 100 countries all over the world.

@PotterWorldUK: “Happy #WorldBookDay RT if you see your favourite book”

@eliistender10: “Happy #WorldBookDay everybody, what ever you’re doing take some time to hug a book, they are wonderful things!”

@moontrug: “Flanked by two catapults, naturally, here are a handful of my favourite adventure books to celebrate #WorldBookDay. Have a great day everyone!”

@alexcrhodes: “Morning @SteveBackshall thought I had to send you this. Ethan’s a big fan of you and this was his chosen #WorldBookDay outfit. X”

@ClaireEubank: “‘It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.’ The Alchemist ~ @paulocoelho Happy reading! #WorldBookDay”

@matthaig1: “Alan Bennett is still my favourite writer on reading. #WorldBookDay”

@TreasuryMog: “Get your nose in a book today it’s #WorldBookDay”

@jamesmullan01: “‘Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog it’s too dark to read.’ Happy #WorldBookDay @EmiratesLitFest”

@joeheenan: “#WorldBookDay He has to go to school dressed as a character from Scottish literature. So he’s Begbie.”

@wylie_alan: “A big shout out on #WorldBookDay to all library staff who are doing great work in times of severe & savage austerity cuts.”

@trudlebug: “Dubai students who like reading score an additional 9.4 points on average in international assessments. #WorldBookDay @KHDA @srsdubai1”

— Compiled by Huda Tabrez/Community Web Editor

More from Your View