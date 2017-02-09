Cyber Misogyny

After years of trying to figure out what the most effective way to deal with cyber bullying, harassment and trolling is, I have come to the realisation that there isn’t one. From the time I started blogging and social networking I have been hounded by misogynists online. I have been called names, mostly referring to my ‘character’. At this point I have figured out that being called such names is not all that bad. As to what to do when you are face these comments really is an enigma. We have a big array of problems starting from ‘mansplaining’. It is sometimes done in such sweet words that you’d get confused if it is a compliment that is being passed. In fact, it is a violent method of assertion, saying that this space is male, that this space is not for you. This, as we all know, is silly. Because when you are being called names or being trolled or harassed, the crux of the matter is that you are not ‘welcome’ here. We — patriarchy — don’t want you here. So, then the best retort to that is being there. Sometimes that suffices. Sometimes liking a troll comment can drive the troll crazy because it means that you exist in the same space as them and, more importantly, that you don’t care. To deal with harassment the most important thing, though painstaking, is to learn the language of the harasser. I have tried the other way — approaching the cyber cell but, trust me, at least in my country, it does not work.

From Ms Kunjila Mascillamani I am a writer, filmmaker from Kerala, india. Kicker: Comparison Headline: Online trolling is just as bad as real-life harassment If a woman is harassed online the impact it has on her mindset is just as bad as when it happens in real life. The reason being that the person receiving the comments does get hurt and it can have an impact on her mind, spirit, confidence and self-image. When a person receives a comment, whether in person or online, the impact will almost be the same. These comments constantly run through the person's mind and leave an imprint. Even when a woman might try to ignore it, if the harassment is severe the psychological defence mechanisms will not come up. She will constantly think about it, so it doesn't matter whether she receives the comments online or not. They are just as damaging. Unfortunately, with online anonymity people do not hesitate to give bad or hurtful comments. Compared to real life interactions, online comments are harsher. They presume that they can comment to any extent because he or she does not feel that people will not accept them. There is a possibility of never being caught, so there are no limits, inhibitions or filters. I think a person's behaviour depends on the culture of the individual. Our behaviour differs from country to country and from person to person. It depends on what type of culture we come from and what kind of upbringing we have received. So, we cannot draw universal conclusions on online behaviour. For example, in certain countries people feel that they can freely comment on any topic. Especially when it comes to women, you have to understand that some cultures have a male-dominated society, where they don't hesitate to comment on women whereas in the case of men, they won't ever make such comments. However, when it comes to countries with liberal values and women empowerment, people do not behave badly online. So, building society itself is important. From Dr Padmaraju Varrey Psychiatrist based in Abu Dhabi

