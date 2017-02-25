Bold move as cricket finals come to Pakistan

But having said that, the onus now lays so heavily on the federal government, the local government and, most importantly, the Pakistan Army that has given binding assurances to guarantee safety and security of the foreign players, if they decide to venture out. This would be the ultimate litmus test for the security agencies to help organise an event that would not only feature international delegates, but also be watched by many across the globe to ascertain the authenticity and practicality of the security situation in Pakistan. This would help to project an image of Pakistan that it is ready to face and ward off all evils and harms in its way. It is time to realise and put a face to all the sacrifices that have been made by the valiant and brave in pursuit of returning back to normalcy.