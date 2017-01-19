Apple faces lawsuit for not preventing texting and driving

An American man is pursuing a class action lawsuit against Apple. The California resident, Julio Ceja, sustained injuries after a driver who was using an iPhone crashed into the rear of his car. In his filed complaint, Ceja said that Apple has the ability to provide a lockout feature that prevents people from texting while driving, but did not do so. It also demands that Apple sales be stopped in the US state until a lockout device is installed. On social media, users questioned if Apple is really at fault for consumers’ behaviour on the road, with most saying personal responsibility should prevail over technological assistance.

Facebook While most people believe that drivers are responsible for their own actions, there are some who state that if technology has the ability to save lives, then Apple should implement a lockout feature. Robert Rodriguez: "It's the person's responsibility, not the manufacturer. Most vehicles have 'factory installed' Bluetooth since 2004, give or take. I think I only know one person who uses voice to text." Kerri West: "Yeah! And Android too! Look, if it saves lives to lock out people from driving and texting then by all means do it!" Mike McCaleb: "There's nothing like forcing technological advancement by lawsuit… Sure, it's a good idea, but what is going on here? How about, 'texting while driving…may cause death?'. You're going to sue one of the greatest companies in the world…?" Jim Mulholland: "Tragedy, yes, but this borders on 'enforcing' common sense." Luiz Marques: "So absurd. Is there even a way to do this without blocking everyone who isn't driving the car from using their phones? Coming next, lawsuits for people who got locked out of their phones in emergency situations because of this class action." Tonya Anne Christoffersen: "So sick of frivolous and class action lawsuits that drive prices of goods and services up. I'm not an Apple user, but this will also affect Android users if he wins." VI Romeo: "This is not Apple's fault or any other manufacturer's fault. In my opinion all of these types of lawsuits are frivolous and petty. Even if manufacturers added something to prevent texting while driving, people will simply find a way around it. If this lawsuit is allowed to move forward and Apple loses, it will set a horrible precedent!" Lisa Shipley: "Foolish lawsuit. Any eye contact device, including tablets, televisions (even 'for the backseat'), laptops, etc., are dangerous if drivers insist on using those while in motion! People have got to learn personal responsibility!" Jim Kritta: "We don't need another lawsuit to try to protect people from themselves. Take responsibility for your own actions. Make a stiffer penalty." Darkbornlight: "Ok, great idea except for the fact that this is yet another example of humans wanting technology to tell them how and when to do [things]. Do we even use our brains anymore? Oh no, wait! There's an app for that, so why bother?" Bryon Swain: "If drivers cannot always be trusted to make the right decisions and accidents, injuries, and fatalities increase, while Apple has the means to implement this technology in a way that doesn't affect normal use of the phone, then they should implement it as a way to help protect public health while reducing injuries, fatalities, and property damage from crashes…" Twitter @TheKolbyJohnson: "Right 'cause suing Apple is gonna make everybody who doesn't own an iPhone quit texting and driving…" @Layla_Wood23: "If this is the case, then why haven't people sued apple for texting and driving that caused multiple deaths? This is no excuse…" @renegadekitchen: "Hey Apple, our phones have airplane mode, why not car mode? The apps to end texting and driving are bad, can you step in?"

