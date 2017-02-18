A solution to noise pollution?

Noise pollution is not new, but it has become more problematic with the development of our country. There are many major sources for the recent increase in noise pollution. One of them is road traffic, which is a noise pollutant that is one of the most widespread and growing environmental problems. The main reason is the increase of traffic in cities. Another noise pollutant is coming from air and rail traffic. In areas close to the airports and railway tracks, the sound of airplanes and trains are major sources. Neighbourhoods and domestic noise is caused by barking dogs, car horns, loud music and building construction.