A reader lives a thousand lives

I don’t think that we should never use electronic gadgets or refrain from using them, but I believe that if we are going to waste our free time on those devices that it’s not going to get the best out of us. In this case, reading can be a lot more helpful. It can switch on our creative minds inside of millions of children. In the next four to five years we may find the same children who got inspired by reading books have gone out to inspire the whole world. Reading is not restricted to books, it also stretches out to reading newspapers, magazines and journals that might contain valuable information.