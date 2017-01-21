A major fault in private tuition

In 2012, I had to face a similar situation in my daughter’s school. She kept getting low marks in a subject when I refused to send her for private tuitions to the teacher who taught that subject at school. I approached the principal of the school, I realised that the students who went for private tuitions were being given questions and answers to practise on and those same questions were tested during the examination at school. I couldn’t stand the moral degrading of the education system and the fact that the students openly discussed such a faultless method where you paid extra to a teacher to pass in an examination! I, as an educationist, couldn’t stand that and I thought I would change it by getting the principal aware of it. Well, the end result was that nothing positive actually came out of it because the school supposedly couldn’t afford to lose an experienced teacher. Even though she had her private affairs to make some extra money, this was obviously not the school’s problem, I was told. On the contrary, my daughter started getting targeted for each and every fault that was not hers at school. Until she left the school, the school and some teachers always gave her nightmares. She even requested me once not to interfere with her school and teachers anymore as she felt she was being alienated.