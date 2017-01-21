A letter to parents...

The students tell their parents that the teacher is very strict, too short tempered and cannot sympathise with the feelings of the children, but nothing happens. Lengthy lectures are often sufficient to reduce a child to tears, often blowing the wind out of children. The tutor may be a fantastic teacher, but an even better at marketing, constantly having a special way with several parents. It has been observed that once students enroll, the tutor tries to cement a relationship with the parents, transforming from teacher to counselor, gaining a grip over the child’s future.