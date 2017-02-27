‘I live with my mother’s depression, too’

She said: “When depression affects your mother, the roles flip, and you have to become the responsible one. As a child, I never knew what was happening around me. My mother used to get furious, scream, shout and burst into tears for no apparent reason, and there were so many fights at home. With all this going on, my heart used to beat so fast, and I would be clueless as to why it was happening. I never had the courage to question what was going on around me.”

She learned in grade eight, that her mother had been diagnosed with severe chronic depression. It changed her life. Rajagopal said: “Subconsciously, I think I always knew something wasn’t right. My mum has had depression for as long as I can remember, and I never knew how to support her, especially as a child. I am still not able to cope with this reality sometimes, and feel that her illness is shaping my life. She is the one who was diagnosed with chronic depression… but I live with her depression, too.” It has already shaped the way she thinks and behaves. She said: “I learned pretty early if I wanted to be loved, I had to be good. Always good, always giving the right response, staying perfectly in line. The fear and anxiety I attached to disappointing my parents — my mother — was so intense, I rarely got in trouble as a child, and when I did, it was the end of all things, in my mind.” According to Dr Singhal, it’s vital that families with a depressed parent have conversations. She said: “As much as possible, family members need to constantly check in with each other and be emotionally available. Parents need to create an environment that allows for open and honest dialogue so that children feel comfortable to approach them. This will also encourage a parent struggling with depression to reach out for support and accept help.” Fighting her own feelings of resentment and regret, Rajagopal said she has learned to adapt, especially for the sake of her younger sibling, who looks up to her. For little boys hiding their mum’s blankets, and teens struggling to deal with maternal depression, she had some advice: “Try to forgive your mum and accept that she may be in a different frame of mind. Your mum may be too sick to fill in the role of a parent, so search for other adults who can be mentors to you. Find activities that relax you or help you feel great. This could include sports or playing with the family pet. Remember that it’s okay to cry. Having a depressed parent is difficult. Your feelings are natural and valid.” — Some names in this report have been changed to protect the readers’ identity. Challenges Medication for people suffering from depression can be difficult to acquire in the UAE. A list of controlled drugs, released by the General Authority for Health Services for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (GAHS) in 2007, includes Prozac and Seroxat – two of the most common antidepressant medications, which are known as selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs). Susan told Gulf News: “People who suffer from depression are no longer able to simply get a repeat prescription for anti-depressants from their doctor in Dubai. They now have to go to a psychiatrist every month and incur further expenses. This is discriminatory against people with mental health problems and further compounds their anxiety and depression due to the stigma involved. It is cheaper for me to fly back to the UK every three months and bring in three month’s supply of anti-depressants with a covering letter from my general practitioner there.” More from Your Reports Using waste to create something new

