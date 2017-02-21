Donating blood, saving lives

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that is unfortunately common in the UAE. Patients need regular blood transfusions, as often as every three weeks. My friends and I visited the Thalassemia Unit at the Latifa Hospital in Dubai and there were children as young as three, waiting for their turn to receive a blood transfusion.

My campaign may not cover all the needs of these people, but even if it only helps a fraction of what is needed, it will mean so much. I know how it feels to lose someone that is dear to you, so the idea of saving emotional distress a family would suffer after a loss means the world to me. We chose to conduct the campaign on February 10 at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club. I named the initiative ‘Somebody Needs You’ and created a presentation and flyers, which were sent to my family, friends and teachers. They included details of the drive. After the registration process, we gave each donor a small plant, a symbol of life, with a handwritten card. People of different nationalities and from all walks of life showed up and we had 45 donors in around four hours. Shivanthi and Shiranka Leo, Sri Lankan nationals based in Dubai, heard about the drive on the radio and decided to come support the campaign. They said it was “a pleasure to be here” because “donating blood saves a life”. Martin Mirmand, a French national and business owner, said: “Giving blood can help all, with no distinction of gender, race or religion. It is a simple way to contribute.” Gillian Harper, an Australian yoga instructor, said: “Being a part of something that can save someone’s life is the kindest gift we can offer our world.” Ahmad Al Sharif, an Emirati, said: “It is my first time donating blood, but I am sure I will be happy after.” Martin Mirmand, a French national, said: “Giving blood can help all, with no distinction of gender, race or religion. It is a simple way to contribute to the UAE's Year of Giving campaign.” My mum, Roshanara Sait-Rosenberg, said: "Maybe this is a drop in the ocean, but this is only the beginning. Everyone who joined us that morning has promised to try and make a difference. Besides saving a life, it is also another way of saying thank you to Dubai.” — The reader is a student based in Dubai. Be a community reporter. Send us your videos and pictures at readers@gulfnews.com More from Your Reports Change your attitude, change the world

Donating blood, saving lives

How can parents help?

Smart app helps children with special needs









