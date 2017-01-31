Darkness is a concern for pedestrians

The weather is cooler and in the past few weeks the mornings have been foggy or dusty. There is enough sunlight only after 6.15am and the street lights being turned off early makes the whole area dark. Outdoor lighting is intended to enhance safety and security at night and keeping them switched on for an extra half hour, till 6am or so, during the winter would be beneficial. A lot of children leave their homes at this time to catch the bus to school, and I am concerned for our safety.