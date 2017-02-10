Community reporters raise battle cry against littering

Third place goes to Adithiyan Rajan and his group of 12 students who decided to raise awareness about the dangers of using plastic at a local supermarket. Their campaign aims to help adults understand the need to limit the use of plastic as much as possible. As said by Meghana Senthil Kumar, a member of the group: “I find it absolutely ironic how every bit of plastic that has ever been created still exists and this polymer has been wrecking ... the world.” According to EcoWatch.com, “enough plastic is thrown away each year to circle the Earth four times”. Not surprising, because the site stated that approximately 500 billion plastic bags are used worldwide each year. That is more than 1 million bags being used every minute. So please - reduce, reuse, recycle.

PROFILES First: Mohammad Abdul Gaffar, Nassil Mohammad and Vismaya Sanilkumar Published on January 19, 2017 A collaborative effort between three readers resulted in a detailed report about the dire situation at Al Qudra Lake in Dubai. Mohammad Abdul Gaffar, a sales executive based in Dubai, came across a dead swan during his visit to the campsite with his family. His first instinct was to take a picture and send an alert to the newspaper. “Community reports provide a good platform to people living in the UAE to share their concerns and it is becoming more popular as we see more people writing reports,” he said. Nassil Mohammad, a sales executive based in Dubai, spotted a heron trying to consume a plastic bag at the same location. As a photography enthusiast, Mohammad is always on the lookout for locations where he can find different species of birds and so, chose Al Qudra Lake. He said: “Community reports are a good platform to raise awareness about such issues. People interested in Nature and birds would love to visit this destination. But, people’s behaviour will shut it down.” Vismaya Sanilkumar, a student based in Sharjah, believes that such reports are raising awareness about “otherwise ignored aspects of our surroundings”. As someone who makes a conscious effort to be environmentally friendly, Sanilkumar is happy that he has a platform to express his concerns. “These reports have helped me to become more conscious of the environment and the effects of mankind’s actions,” he said. Second: Shivashankari Pasupathy Published on January 26, 2017 Shivashankari Pasupathy, a teacher based in Dubai, highlighted the situation wherein a group of people doing yoga at a park in Dubai, were initially banned from doing so, and were later asked to come in smaller groups. In her opinion, community reports help keep people informed of public affairs. She said: “Allowing people to share their thoughts, complain, criticise and also appreciate various issues is the best part. After my report was published, fellow yoga mates, neighbours, friends and colleagues all echoed a similar sentiment and have rallied their resources in spreading the word, hoping to achieve a fruitful outcome.” Third: Adithiyan Rajan Published on January 16, 2017 Adithiyan Rajan, a student based in Dubai, finds community reports to be a “successful way of communication” and sharing of information. He is convinced that such a platform allows readers to be able to reach out to a large amount of people and create an impact. He said: “The reports can bring out a positive change in the society. My teachers and neighbours congratulated my efforts in organising these campaigns for a social cause. When I shared this message with my friends and relatives abroad, I received an overwhelming response and felt that my work had transcended borders due to Gulf News.” — Profiles compiled by Rabab Khan/Community Interactivity Editor More from Your Reports A campaign to reduce air pollution

