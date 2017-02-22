Change your attitude, change the world

Even though many reports have been published on the subject of littering, the issue will not go away until people change their mindset. We need to understand the effects of littering on the environment and those around us and change our habits. Instead of throwing an empty packet of chips on the floor inside the bus stop, throw it in the dustbin placed outside the stop. It isn’t very difficult for people to do so, they just seem to be lazy. Change your attitude and change the world.