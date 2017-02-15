A campaign to rid ourselves of a silent killer

This campaign made us realise how big this issue is and that the alarming rate of smokers in today’s world is so high, yet hardly anybody seems to be aware about it. Kill this silent killer before it kills you! This is not only affecting you, but destroying the environment. Our campaign, though small, will benefit many residents in the UAE. We hope to spread awareness through social media about this issue and bring more people on board to help us fight the battle against tobacco use.