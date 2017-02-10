Helping strays for over a decade

Dr Kruijning said: “This year, we’ll be capturing 10 cats and four dogs in a week. I’d like to believe that what we do makes some difference. It’s wonderful to see people who are busy doing so much for animals. The problem though, is money. People can help by bringing in animals that are in obvious need of help. They could ensure all animals in their neighbourhood or their own pets are neutered or sterilised. It may seem easy for people to buy a bag of cat food and feed the strays, But, when you feed them, they become more fertile. Make sure you aren’t creating a problem and call someone who can help.”