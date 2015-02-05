Readers vote on workplace boredom

A study published shows that 83 per cent of UAE employees are bored at work and the Gulf News online poll showed similar results. More than half of respondents said they are bored with their jobs and a quarter said they are sometimes. According to the report, ‘8 in 10 people in UAE bored with their jobs’, published in the Business section of gulfnews.com on February 20, these statistics of boredom are among the highest in the world.