  • January 25, 2017
Most want to donate money

Monetary donations the best way to contribute to Year of Giving, readers think

17:29 January 19, 2017

Nearly four of ten Gulf News poll respondents plan to contribute to the UAE’s Year of Giving initiative through monetary donations.

According to a 2016 report by Dubai-based disaster relief supplier NRS International, 73 per cent of UAE residents made a contribution to international humanitarian causes in 2015. Of this number, nearly half donated over $100 (Dh365).

From Dubai Cares to Beit Al Khair Society and Dar Al Ber Society, there are plenty of organisations in the UAE that direct residents’ donations towards worthwhile causes.

You can find a list of recognised UAE charity organisations, and different ways to contribute, at  gulfnews.com/guides.

